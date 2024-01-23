Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 118,710 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Walt Disney worth $146,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after buying an additional 2,482,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after acquiring an additional 751,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.44. 8,164,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,677,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.



