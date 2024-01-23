Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,738,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,951 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 1.54% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $125,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,450,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,349 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,548 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,346,000 after buying an additional 910,216 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 141,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,284. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.