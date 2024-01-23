Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,236,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 921,028 shares.The stock last traded at $443.01 and had previously closed at $458.76.

The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.61. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 111,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.