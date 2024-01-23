Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 847,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 115.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONB. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

