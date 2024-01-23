SP Asset Management LLC Sells 29,039 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

SP Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,039 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after buying an additional 5,098,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.40. 2,786,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,177. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

