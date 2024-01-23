STF Management LP Increases Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

STF Management LP boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 156.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 90,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 30.8% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 363.4% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ON shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.8 %

ON stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.58. 3,120,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,183,541. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

