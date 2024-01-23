STF Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

STF Management LP increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 156.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.48.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $829.51. The company had a trading volume of 498,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,607. The business has a 50 day moving average of $745.00 and a 200-day moving average of $682.07. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.00 and a 1-year high of $846.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

