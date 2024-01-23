ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by STF Management LP

STF Management LP boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 156.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after acquiring an additional 72,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $816.33.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $775.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.74. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $776.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

