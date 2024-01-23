STF Management LP Raises Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

STF Management LP raised its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 164.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 22.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PDD by 120.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,985,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.78. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $152.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.61.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

