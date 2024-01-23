Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Raised by STF Management LP

STF Management LP boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 172.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $543.42. 1,105,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,317. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $528.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.68. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.60 and a 12-month high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.