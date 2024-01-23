STF Management LP Purchases 3,540 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

STF Management LP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.9% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,342 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

ISRG traded down $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $372.08. 1,182,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,653. The stock has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $379.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.94.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

