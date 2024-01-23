Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by STF Management LP

STF Management LP raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.73. 2,078,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

