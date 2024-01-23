Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by STF Management LP

STF Management LP increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 36.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after buying an additional 94,810 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 81.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 116,840 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $1,185,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,156,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,062,117.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at $166,062,117.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,899 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.56. 1,415,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615,579. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $197.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.19.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

