STF Management LP Buys 5,193 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

STF Management LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

PACCAR Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PCAR traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.86. 3,876,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,543. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

