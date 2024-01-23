STF Management LP Buys 19,823 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

STF Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 153.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.88. 5,466,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,999,482. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

