STF Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

STF Management LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 159.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 79,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.20. 5,530,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,152,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

