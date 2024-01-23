Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by STF Management LP

STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.0% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,142,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average is $146.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $138.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.96 and a 1 year high of $171.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

