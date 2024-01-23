Analyzing ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) & Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and ENEVA S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|ENEVA S A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
|$1.58 billion
|0.57
|-$134.50 million
|$4.12
|4.80
|ENEVA S A/S
|$856.12 million
|2.25
|$242.92 million
|N/A
|N/A
ENEVA S A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima.
Profitability
This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
|10.29%
|20.81%
|5.38%
|ENEVA S A/S
|28.38%
|15.15%
|7.51%
Risk & Volatility
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, meaning that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
ENEVA S A/S beats Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A.
About ENEVA S A/S
Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.