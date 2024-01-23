Adams (LON:ADA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.50

Adams Plc (LON:ADA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Adams Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.21 million, a P/E ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 1.53.

About Adams

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

