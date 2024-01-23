HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Trading 5.3% Higher

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.68 and last traded at $94.68. 95,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 104,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $823.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $131.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.73 million. On average, analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HCI Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

