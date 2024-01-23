STF Management LP Purchases 11,614 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

STF Management LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 150.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.4% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Softbank Group CORP. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after purchasing an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.54. 3,140,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.94.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $32,070,491.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,295,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,745,712,372.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,552,042 shares of company stock worth $250,200,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

