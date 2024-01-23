Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading Up 6.3%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 909,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,204,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Tronox Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 440,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,140,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 731.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 147,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 37.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,364,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

