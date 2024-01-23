AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Down 4.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.24. 340,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,449,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 256.27%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 525,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 126.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.