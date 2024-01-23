SP Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,665. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $270.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,320,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,037 shares of company stock worth $56,194,662. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

