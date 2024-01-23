SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 459,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 929,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $863.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38.
SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SilverCrest Metals
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.