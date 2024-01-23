SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 459,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 929,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $863.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

About SilverCrest Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after buying an additional 722,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,732,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 42,589 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

