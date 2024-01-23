Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Shares of Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 254921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).
Chesterfield Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £523,926.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.63.
About Chesterfield Resources
Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chesterfield Resources
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Chesterfield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesterfield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.