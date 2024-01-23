STF Management LP Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

STF Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 150.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,188 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.6% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.80. 7,543,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,821,603. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $176.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

