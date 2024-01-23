Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.55

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.55 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.28), with a volume of 730755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.31).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £33.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2,246.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.88.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Spain sold 50,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £13,024.96 ($16,550.14). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,428,121 shares of company stock worth $106,419,811 and sold 141,540 shares worth $3,441,078. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.