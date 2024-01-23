Filtronic (LON:FTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.00

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 427998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

Filtronic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of £51.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,695.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.25.

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

