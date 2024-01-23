Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,578,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 8,366,230 shares.The stock last traded at $36.76 and had previously closed at $36.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

