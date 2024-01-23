International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.71

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 27789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.
The company has a market cap of $637.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.
International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 24.04%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,454,000. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in International General Insurance by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,742,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,417,000 after purchasing an additional 162,626 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in International General Insurance by 492.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.
