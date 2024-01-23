Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 200,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 111,573 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $10.48.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition Co. II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $142,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $202,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at $762,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

