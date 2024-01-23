Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) rose 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 103,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 26,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

Insider Transactions at Lavras Gold

In other Lavras Gold news, Director Lawrence Lepard bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$67,500.00. In other news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,300.00. Also, Director Lawrence Lepard acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 199,000 shares of company stock valued at $173,834. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

