SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 546,297 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 258,119 shares.The stock last traded at $80.17 and had previously closed at $80.80.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

