Sourceless (STR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $208.34 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $208.34 million and approximately $5,971.73 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005370 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00017344 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,169.22 or 0.99951897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011649 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.41 or 0.00205185 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00999105 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,766.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

