Stifel Nicolaus Raises IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $215.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $214.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

IEX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.89. 91,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.38. IDEX has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $240.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

