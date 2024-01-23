OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2024

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPAL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. 9,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a market cap of $873.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.53. OPAL Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.63.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Equities research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott V. Dols acquired 5,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $32,783.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL)

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.