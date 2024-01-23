OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPAL Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPAL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. 9,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a market cap of $873.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.53. OPAL Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.63.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Equities research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott V. Dols acquired 5,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $32,783.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Stories

