SP Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

SP Asset Management LLC cut its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 1.2% of SP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $1,155,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $903,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $67.46.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

