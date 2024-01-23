SP Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.4% of SP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.12. 2,708,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,766,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day moving average is $103.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.