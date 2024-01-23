SP Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,898 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of SP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.05. 291,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.96 and a 200-day moving average of $218.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.