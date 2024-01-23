Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $57.95 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $57,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.67.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.98. The stock had a trading volume of 880,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,735. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.85. The firm has a market cap of $231.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $369.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,856. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

