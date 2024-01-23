Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Column Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $53,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Latigo Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Latigo Investments LLC now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 110.6% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 459,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,057,000 after purchasing an additional 28,341 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.48. The company had a trading volume of 430,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.93 and its 200-day moving average is $197.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

