The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PG traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,181,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day moving average of $150.21.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
