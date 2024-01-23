Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Decreased by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 783,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 25.5% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $421,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.52.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $629.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,876. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $647.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.53 billion, a PE ratio of 113.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $598.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.18.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

