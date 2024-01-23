Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,737 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.8% of Canoe Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.15% of Emerson Electric worth $85,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.6% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $202,000. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $15,455,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 54.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.60. 822,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average of $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.