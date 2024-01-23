Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,602 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.16. 2,370,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,363,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

