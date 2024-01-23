Canoe Financial LP Purchases Shares of 495,380 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 495,380 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,906,000. American Express accounts for approximately 2.5% of Canoe Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.0% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

American Express stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.40. 1,226,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,953. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.62 and its 200-day moving average is $164.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $189.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

