Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $169.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,706. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $153.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

