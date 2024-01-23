Desjardins Trims Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Target Price to C$97.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$105.00 to C$97.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$94.69.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$83.85. 831,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,775. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$67.13 and a 12-month high of C$93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.9246519 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total transaction of C$203,527.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total value of C$203,527.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.79, for a total value of C$8,340,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 270,052 shares of company stock worth $23,814,824 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

