Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ERF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$31.00 to C$32.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.39.

Shares of ERF traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, reaching C$18.91. 383,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.52. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$17.65 and a 12 month high of C$24.74.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.84. The business had revenue of C$600.01 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 40.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 3.2343234 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

